How citizen data led India’s covid battle

CHENNAI : March 2021 marks one year of India’s battle against the pandemic. Despite this lapse in time, large gaps remain in our understanding of its impact, and Indian researchers are using novel methods to fill in the blanks. For instance, two economists recently used a large sample survey typically used to capture consumer behaviour to estimate uncounted deaths and found that deaths in India likely shot up in 2020, but more on account of the disruption of non-covid health services than directly from the SARS-CoV2 virus itself.