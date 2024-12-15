How complicated is brain surgery actually?

Dr Schwartz is most interesting when he muses on issues where his field intersects with society. What does a neurosurgeon think should be done about head injury in sports? Not that much, it turns out. As long as athletes are aware of the risks and are appropriately compensated, then they should be allowed to smack their heads together if they wish. Are certain brain injuries a sure sign that a baby has been abused? In Dr Schwartz’s opinion, yes, until proved otherwise.