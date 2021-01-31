How Coronavirus Mutations Are Taking Over

Since it was first detected in China in 2019, the new coronavirus—like all viruses—has undergone changes to the underlying code that determines its structure and behavior. Many of these genetic mutations have little impact on the virus’s ability to infect humans or spread through populations. But others, like those seen in recent variants found in the U.K., Brazil and South Africa, can produce a more transmissible pathogen, as surging infections in those places suggest.

The more people the virus infects, the more chances it has to evolve, according to Theodora Hatziioannou, a Rockefeller University virologist who is studying the new variants.

Since the start of the pandemic, scientists using SARS-CoV-2 samples collected around the globe have been cataloging these genetic mutations. This has allowed them to build a family tree charting how the virus is evolving.

Here are some milestones in evolution of the Covid-19-causing virus and how tweaks to its genetic code led to the new, potentially more infectious strains that are making their way around the world:

Decisive Mutation

Early last year, scientists detected a mutation in Europe that makes the virus more transmissible than the original versions detected in China.

The mutation, called D614G, alters the shape of spike proteins on the surface of the virus, making it more efficient at binding to and infecting cells.

Variants with the D614G mutation quickly overtook earlier versions of the virus.

“By June, it had replaced the ancestral virus," said Jeremy Luban, a University of Massachusetts Medical School virologist who has studied the mutation. “Everywhere it went, it became the dominant strain."

Summertime Spread

A new variant, known as 20E (EU1), was first detected in Spain last summer.

It has since spread widely throughout Europe.

20E (EU1) doesn’t appear to have mutations that make it more transmissible than early variants. Rather, it may have just been in the right place at the right time–a popular European holiday destination at the height of summer. “It could be summertime travel, it could be because you got rid of all your restrictions or it could be because it’s more transmissible," said Emma Hodcroft, an epidemiologist at the University of Bern in Switzerland, who led a study on the variant.

The New Variants

The variants detected recently in the U.K. and South Africa have several novel changes in their spike-protein genes.

Scientists think one mutation these variants share could help the virus attach to and enter cells. The recently detected variant from Brazil shares a key spike-protein mutation with the one from South Africa.

“What we’re seeing is exactly what we expect to see. The surface proteins of the virus are under tremendous pressure to change," said Sean Whelan, a virologist at Washington University in St. Louis. “All the virus really cares about is multiplying...If it can get into the cells of the [host] and avoid the immune system of that host, it will multiply. Whether it causes disease is a different question."

Some scientists worry the variant from South Africa could be better at evading antibodies produced in response to natural infection and vaccination.

Preliminary estimates suggest the variant from the U.K. is 50%–70% more transmissible than earlier versions of the virus. And U.K. scientists said recently that early data suggested it could also be deadlier.

The variants found in the U.K. and South Africa have become the dominant types in countries where they were first detected.

The variant from the U.K. has spread widely abroad. As of late January, it had been reported in 70 countries and territories. The variant from South Africa has been reported in more than 30.

The variant from the U.K. had been detected in more than two dozen U.S. states through late January.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projected it could become the dominant domestic strain by mid- to late March unless steps are taken to slow it. The variants first found in South Africa and Brazil have also been detected in the U.S.

The full extent of their spread is difficult to gauge. Aside from the U.K. and Denmark, few countries with active outbreaks have done extensive genetic sequencing of the virus, said Dr. Hodcroft.

“At the moment, almost the rest of the world is a blind spot."





