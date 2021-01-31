Subscribe
How Coronavirus Mutations Are Taking Over
8 countries in the @WHO_Europe region have now identified the new COVID-19 variant VOC-202012/01

How Coronavirus Mutations Are Taking Over

3 min read . 02:27 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

The more people the virus infects, the more chances it has to evolve, and variants such as those found in the U.K. and Brazil can produce a more transmissible pathogen

Since it was first detected in China in 2019, the new coronavirus—like all viruses—has undergone changes to the underlying code that determines its structure and behavior. Many of these genetic mutations have little impact on the virus’s ability to infect humans or spread through populations. But others, like those seen in recent variants found in the U.K., Brazil and South Africa, can produce a more transmissible pathogen, as surging infections in those places suggest.

The more people the virus infects, the more chances it has to evolve, according to Theodora Hatziioannou, a Rockefeller University virologist who is studying the new variants.

