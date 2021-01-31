How Coronavirus Mutations Are Taking Over

How Coronavirus Mutations Are Taking Over3 min read . 02:27 PM IST
The more people the virus infects, the more chances it has to evolve, and variants such as those found in the U.K. and Brazil can produce a more transmissible pathogen
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The more people the virus infects, the more chances it has to evolve, and variants such as those found in the U.K. and Brazil can produce a more transmissible pathogen
Since it was first detected in China in 2019, the new coronavirus—like all viruses—has undergone changes to the underlying code that determines its structure and behavior. Many of these genetic mutations have little impact on the virus’s ability to infect humans or spread through populations. But others, like those seen in recent variants found in the U.K., Brazil and South Africa, can produce a more transmissible pathogen, as surging infections in those places suggest.
The more people the virus infects, the more chances it has to evolve, according to Theodora Hatziioannou, a Rockefeller University virologist who is studying the new variants.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.