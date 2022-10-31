How Covid-19 damages lungs explained6 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 01:20 PM IST
Covid-19: The virus attacks mitochondria, continuing an ancient battle that began in the primordial soup
Covid-19: The virus attacks mitochondria, continuing an ancient battle that began in the primordial soup
Kingston (Canada), (The Conversation): Viruses and bacteria have a very long history. Because viruses can’t reproduce without a host, they’ve been attacking bacteria for millions of years. Some of those bacteria eventually became mitochondria, synergistically adapting to life within eukaryotic cells (cells that have a nucleus containing chromosomes).