WHEN ERIC STALLARD, an actuary and academic, began looking into the incidence of dementia among elderly Americans, he was so stunned by his findings that he held off publishing his first paper on the subject for two and a half years while he double-checked his work. “I wanted to be absolutely certain,” he recalls, since the numbers defied all expectation. Instead of confirming the received wisdom that America faced an intensifying plague of the condition, they showed that the proportion of old people succumbing to it was in fact shrinking fast. “I was shocked by the declines,” he says.
How dementia is being defeated
SummaryIncidence among the elderly is falling fast
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