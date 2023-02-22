How do I know if my chest pain is heart attack, stress, spasm or acid reflux?

Chest pain and heart attack pain can be similar. If someone is in doubt whether pain is a heart attack, they should immediately seek medical care. Doctors say that a heart attack typically includes an uncomfortable sensation in the center or left side of the chest. According to Dr. Salil Vaidya, Consultant Cardiologist, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital identifying symptoms of heart attack and prompt medical care is essential to reduce mortality and morbidity caused by this condition in India. "A heart attack occurs when a blood-clot obstructs the coronary artery, which supplies oxygenated blood to the heart, leading to permanent damage to the heart muscles. Hence promptly seeing your doctor and treatment is key to save your heart.

Symptoms of heart attack

Patients typically experience chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, nausea, and dizziness. Some patients may present with fatigue even after enough rest, profuse sweating with little physical activity or in cooler temperatures, and tingling in hands or fingers, or general discomfort in arms, back, jaw, or stomach," explains Dr. Vaidya.

“Symptoms of a heart attack include heaviness in the chest associated with sweating and radiation of the chest pain towards the left arm, and the patient is quiet and breathless," said Dr. Kedar Kulkarni, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Ruby Hall Clinic.

Adopt a heart-healthy lifestyle

Dr. Salil Vaidya emphasised the need to adopt a heart-healthy lifestyle to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases. “Westernized food habits in India have introduced a higher amount of saturated and trans fats, refined sugars, and processed foods to our diet. This causes hypercholesterolemia, hypertension, and atherosclerosis, which contribute to plaque build-up in and clot formation in the arteries. To improve heart health, it is important to adopt a low-fat, low-sodium diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and unsaturated fats," said Vaidya.

Regular exercise

Additionally, a regular exercise routine of 7-8 hours per week, regular medical check-ups, and general awareness of heart attack symptoms can help detect and treat the condition in time," advised Dr. Vaidya.