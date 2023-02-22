How do I know if my chest pain is heart attack, stress, spasm or acid reflux?

Chest pain and heart attack pain can be similar. If someone is in doubt whether pain is a heart attack, they should immediately seek medical care. Doctors say that a heart attack typically includes an uncomfortable sensation in the center or left side of the chest. According to Dr. Salil Vaidya, Consultant Cardiologist, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital identifying symptoms of heart attack and prompt medical care is essential to reduce mortality and morbidity caused by this condition in India. "A heart attack occurs when a blood-clot obstructs the coronary artery, which supplies oxygenated blood to the heart, leading to permanent damage to the heart muscles. Hence promptly seeing your doctor and treatment is key to save your heart.

