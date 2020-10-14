How do people catch covid-19? Here is what experts say

Spending at least 15 minutes near an infected person, or even briefer periods with someone who is coughing or sneezing, is risky because they are spewing virus-laden particles. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a distance of at least 6 feet, which is roughly how far such droplets usually can fly. The World Health Organization says at least 1 meter (3 feet, 4 inches) and an “even greater distance" indoors. Public health authorities also recommend people wash their hands frequently and forgo shaking hands, hugging and kissing. Infected people may be most contagious a day or two before starting to feel sick, and they may continue to be infectious as long as 15 days after symptoms emerge. People who experience very mild or no symptoms may also transmit SARS-CoV-2, which is why testing has been promoted as a way of detecting hidden carriers, who need to be isolated until they are no longer contagious and monitored for symptoms.