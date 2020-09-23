How do people get infected by coronavirus? Here’s what experts say

In most cases, it’s impossible to pinpoint how someone caught SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. It is too small to see with the naked eye, so its infectious journey can’t be tracked from one person to another. That leaves scientists and health authorities gleaning the most likely transmission pathways from the available evidence and what’s known about how other respiratory pathogens spread. Close personal contact with infected people via mouth and nose secretions was thought to be the dominant mode of infection. But emerging data have also implicated the tiny particles emitted when an infected person speaks, sings or even just breathes normally. Here’s an explanation of the established route of contagion and other pathways under investigation.