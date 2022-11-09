How does flu spread compared with Covid? What to know as flu cases surge5 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 06:51 PM IST
The Covid pandemic has given us all a crash course in viral transmission. Here’s how flu stacks up.
When my 14-year-old son tested positive for flu recently, questions ran through my mind that didn’t occur to me before the coronavirus pandemic. Should we run for our masks? Pump up the air purifier? Remind our 9-year-old to time her hand-washing to “Happy Birthday"?