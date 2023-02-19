How does food insecurity increase cognitive decline in older adults? See study here
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the largest federally funded nutrition-assistance program in the United States. Research has shown that SNAP has reduced hunger and food insecurity in the general population.
An article published in The Journal of Nutrition has shown that older adults who have food insecurity are more likely to suffer from malnutrition, depression, and physical limitations that limit their ability to live independently.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×