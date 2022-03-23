How GISRS tracked influenza pandemic over 70 years. 10 pts

2020: As of January 2022, GISRS has grown to include 148 National Influenza Centres, seven WHO Collaborating Centres, four Essential Regulatory Laboratories, and 13 H5 Reference Laboratories. Between 2014 and 2019, GISRS tested an average of 3.4 million specimens every year. This surged to 6.7 million tests annually for influenza and 44.2 million tests for SARS-CoV-2 in 2020 and 2021. GISRS shares around 20 000 influenza virus samples every year to WHO Collaborating Centres, updates the weekly influenza situation based on laboratory and disease surveillance in the WHO FluNet and FluID systems directly or via regional platforms, and distributes timely risk assessments and alerts to countries.