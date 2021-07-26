How India is prepping for the third wave

While timelines for all nations are the same, the target to achieve for India is much higher given its huge population and the rise of new variants. After alpha, beta, gamma and delta (originated in India), the delta plus is emerging as a new threat across the globe. Nirmal Kumar Ganguly, president, Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research and the former director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research, argued that many of the densely vaccinated countries are showing a new surge with the emergence of delta variant, which has reached 90 countries, and the delta plus variant, which has reached 19 countries including Israel, UAE, Russia, USA and UK. “This could have been prevented if global molecular/genomic surveillance modelling and forecasting were in place, supported by enhanced diagnostics, tracking and containment," he said. “The strategy to prevent a third wave will be to vaccinate all the eligible population within the country, keeping ethics and equity in mind, masking and enhancing the diagnostic and genomic surveillance," he added.