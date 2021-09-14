How India scaled its Covid vaccination drive

For instance, Jain recalled a recent incident during a visit to a waterlogged area in Chindwara district to convince a family that had four elderly members. “The eldest family member was angry with me since I had visited (their home) for two consecutive days," she said. “He threatened to attack me with a chisel if I ever went back to his house. But I persisted and continued visiting them till I found an emotional connect with the family and told them that the risks of vaccination are far less than the disease. Two days later, the whole family turned up at the PHC and got vaccinated."