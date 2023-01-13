How long do flu symptoms last? What to know

Antiviral medications such as Tamiflu can cut the duration of flu symptoms by a day or two. The drugs also reduce the risk of complications such as secondary infections and hospitalization. Doctors recommend antivirals for people at high risk for flu complications including people aged 65 and older and those with chronic health conditions such as diabetes and heart disease. Taking antivirals within the first 48 hours of symptoms is most effective, says Dr. Mire. The most common side effect of the drugs is nausea and vomiting.

