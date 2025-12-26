How long-term earbud use damages hearing and impacts mental health; expert advises the 60/60 rule

Earbuds are now part of our daily lives. We use them for everything from work calls to gym sessions. They are convenient for all ages, but using them for too long or at too loud a volume can damage your health. Often, you won't realise there is a problem until the damage is permanent.

Dr Mayur Ingale, Head of ENT at DPU Super Speciality Hospital, warns that constant loud audio causes “wear and tear” on the inner ear. “The impact is not always immediate,” says Dr Ingale. “Small daily decisions to listen at high volume or wear earbuds for hours at a stretch and without pause can build up over months or years and result in chronic problems with the ears.”

Impact on hearing health The biggest danger associated with earbuds is noise-induced hearing loss. The moment we reach 85 decibels, the hair cells inside the cochlea start to get damaged. Because they sit deep in the ear canal, earbuds play sound directly into your ears and at a higher volume.

The problems associated with listening to loud music or conversations for extended periods are varied.

Tinnitus: A constant ringing or buzzing in the ears.

Muffled Hearing: Difficulty following conversations in noisy rooms.

Permanent Loss: Partial or total hearing loss over several years. Audiologists advise protecting against these long-term effects by keeping the volume at a moderate level and limiting the duration of listening.

Ear hygiene and infection risks Earbuds do more than just play music; they trap heat and moisture in your ear. This creates an ideal environment for bacteria and fungi to thrive. This can lead to “swimmer’s ear” or other painful infections.

Unhygienic earbuds can also add more dirt, along with bacteria and viruses, to the ear canal. The risk is even higher when one end of the earbuds is shared, allowing bacteria to be swapped among users. Regular cleaning of earbuds and refraining from sharing them are also important factors that can protect the ear canal from infection.

Physical discomfort and irritation If your earbuds don't fit well, they can cause physical discomfort and even damage. Hard plastic tips or "ill-fitting" buds can lead to soreness, unpleasant pressure, or even small scratches in the ear canal. If you have sensitive skin, consider switching to soft silicone tips or over-the-ear headphones.

Impact on psychological and physical welfare The impact of earbuds goes beyond your ears. Constant sensory input can lead to overstimulation, making it harder to concentrate at work or school. Using them late at night can also cause insomnia by keeping your brain too active.

There are also physical safety risks. When you wear earbuds while running or biking, you lose “situational awareness”. You may not hear car horns or sirens, which can lead to dangerous accidents.