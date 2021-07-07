How mutations have shaped the Covid-19 pandemic

Delta is the latest in a series of variants that have spread throughout the U.S. Like all viruses, coronaviruses mutate as they reproduce. Some of these genetic changes make them better at infecting human cells or evading our immune defenses. As newer, better-adapted variants emerge, they push aside earlier versions of the virus. Here is a look at how this process has played out across the U.S. since the start of the pandemic.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}