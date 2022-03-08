How post-Covid syndrome affects your quality of life and impact your family

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Post-Covid syndrome: Although various aspects of the syndrome still remain to be completely understood, what is clear is that the syndrome has significant unfavourable effects
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
After seeing a spike in the number of Covid cases due to the Omicron variant across the globe, now the cases are declining significantly. The countries have opened their borers and life is on the verge of getting normal. However, a subset of people who have recovered from Covid-19 may experience lingering symptoms for several weeks or months after their Covid illness. Why is this happening? Health experts have described it as a post-Covid syndrome or long-haul Covid.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
After seeing a spike in the number of Covid cases due to the Omicron variant across the globe, now the cases are declining significantly. The countries have opened their borers and life is on the verge of getting normal. However, a subset of people who have recovered from Covid-19 may experience lingering symptoms for several weeks or months after their Covid illness. Why is this happening? Health experts have described it as a post-Covid syndrome or long-haul Covid.
Mint team talked to Dr Arvind Badiger, technical director at BDR Pharmaceuticals about the Post-COVID Syndrome.
Although various aspects of the syndrome still remain to be completely understood, what is clear is that the syndrome has significant unfavourable effects on the person's quality of life, impacting family and social life as also work productivity.
Who can get it?
Those who had a severe Covid-19 illness as also elderly and those with pre-existing illnesses like diabetes, heart, lung and kidney diseases are more prone. But what is perplexing is that even the young and healthy people who either had no symptoms or just mild symptoms can also feel unwell for weeks to months after infection.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
What are the symptoms?
The most common symptoms are fatigue, joint pains, body aches, breathing difficulty, cough and a persistent loss of smell and taste. Varying degrees of depression, anxiety, sleep impairment and chronic fatigue syndrome are also seen in many. Lungs, heart and brain are the other main organs that are affected. Life-limiting complications like pulmonary fibrosis and strokes are seen but are very uncommon.
Post-COVID Syndrome-In case you do have some lingering complaints:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
If you continue to have symptoms even weeks after you first fell sick. You are not alone and almost all people eventually recover to their normal health. Check with your doctor who will help with bothersome symptoms eg. breathlessness, aches.
Do not self medicate- It can do more harm than good. Fruits and vegetables are better than gulping down multivitamins. Ensure adequate Vitamin D by either exposure to the morning sunlight or supplements.
Meanwhile, India reported 3,993 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. The government data shows that the active caseload of the country has risen to 49,948 at present which accounts for 0.12 per cent of total cases.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!