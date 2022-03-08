How post-Covid syndrome affects your quality of life and impact your family

After seeing a spike in the number of Covid cases due to the Omicron variant across the globe, now the cases are declining significantly. The countries have opened their borers and life is on the verge of getting normal. However, a subset of people who have recovered from Covid-19 may experience lingering symptoms for several weeks or months after their Covid illness. Why is this happening? Health experts have described it as a post-Covid syndrome or long-haul Covid.

