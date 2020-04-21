NEW DELHI: As the race to develop cures for covid-19 intensifies with each passing day, a new candidate has entered the fray - stem cell therapy.

The therapeutic approach involves intravenous injection of mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) from the placenta of new born babies into the body of covid-19 patients to boost the body’s immune response against the infection.

Several key scientific groups worldwide including those in China and the US have been working to test the approach, and have found some promising results.

One such major effort is being led by Israel, where a pharmaceutical company, Pluristem Therapeutics has tested it in seven critical hospitalized patients of covid-19 under compassionate use programme and found positive results. The company is now looking to seek approval to begin early clinical trials.

Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a few clinical trials to study covid-19 patients who have been administered MSC derived from placenta to prevent inflammation of lungs. One 24-patient trial is set to begin soon in US, which has been worst hit by the outbreak with over 7.8 lakh infected cases. The FDA has also shared a clinical protocol.

Indian scientists are also analyzing the efficacy of the approach and looking at the preliminary results emerging from the trials.

“There is indeed potential. But, unless we do some trials, we cannot know how effective it is. It may be successful in some cases, and not in others, but we have to see. Since, there is no established treatment for covid-19 yet, this approach may be worth trying," said senior cell-biologist Dr Mohan Wani, from National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS).

The approach has proved effective in cases of degenerative diseases, especially Alzheimer’s and Type-1 Diabetes. “The advantage that stem cells have is that they have strong anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties which can help strengthen our immune system. This is important in case of covid-19, where they could reduce inflammation of lungs which are most affected," said Wani.

According to scientists, stem cell therapy could lead to significant accumulation of these regenerative cells in the lungs after the transplant, which then could protect the epithelial cells of the lungs, prevent lung damage and help in recovery of patients.

However, since the therapeutic approach is in preliminary experimental stage, it could take several months before it could reach stage where it could be administered to patients. There are also tight regulations in place to ensure it does not pose any risk to patients, because of the relative newness of stem cells as a therapy.