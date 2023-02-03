How sedentary lifestyle is making us vulnerable to cancer, here's what doctors say
- WHO recommends that adults should do either moderate intensity exercises for 150-300 minutes per week or vigorous/high intensity exercises for 75-150 minutes/week
A sedentary lifestyle is basically a lifestyle where a person spends most of his/her time in one comfortable position and does not indulge in much physical activity. Medical experts claim that this kind of lifestyle has many sorts of health risks in general and increasing cancer cases are also reported which originate due to a sedentary lifestyle. In the past decade, the cases of obesity-related cancer have been on the rise and sitting, reclining, and lying down for hours at stretch is a new carcinogen, according to experts.
