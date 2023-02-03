"World over incidence of cancer is increasing at an alarming rate. We all need to identify where in our lifestyles we are going wrong and correct it to prevent cancers in our present and future generations. An estimated 30-40% of cancers can be prevented through changes in modifiable lifestyle and environmental risk factors. We know for several years that consumption of tobacco either by chewing or smoking, alcohol and some viral infections are known risk factors for cancer. Recent studies have shown that physical inactivity, sedentary lifestyle and obesity are also emerging high risk lifestyle factors for cancers," says Dr. Vineeta Goel - Director and HOD - Radiation Oncology, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh.