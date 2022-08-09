How the covid pandemic will follow today’s kids into adulthood
Scientists and economists look at what learning loss and disruption could bring for a generation of students—and what can be done about it
Now that Covid 19 is steaming into its third year, brain scientists, psychiatrists, educators and economists are starting to ask how the generation of children coming of age will be affected as adults.
It’s a complex forecast likely to vary widely by country and class. While some kids will become stronger and more resilient adults, many are at risk for increased struggles across their lifetime. Scientists compare the shadow cast by the pandemic across this generation to the imprint left on the children of The Great Depression.
A critical variable: Could steps be taken to mitigate the damage? Some researchers see opportunities there—if resources are brought to bear.
Children will be most affected because they are in their formative years, said Sean Deoni, Director of MRI Research at Rhode Island Hospital and a professor at Brown University.
Since 2009, Dr. Deoni’s lab has measured the cognitive development of children and adolescents. A year and a half into the pandemic, the IQ scores of 700 children from newborns up to the age of three, fell to an average of about 80 from 100 in the previous years. They have since ticked up slightly.
Dr. Deoni attributes the decline to less social interaction during Covid during a critical period of brain development. “There was just less stimulation," he said.
The permanence of the decline remains an open question, he said. Children’s brains are very elastic, but research shows the foundation for adulthood is laid in the first 1,000 days of life. IQ scores begin to stabilize starting around the age of 5, he said.
For school age children concerns center around the impact of missed months or even years of class.
Of about 2 billion school-age children in the world, 1.6 billion missed a significant amount of classroom time during the pandemic, according to a UNICEF report published in December 2021. Previous disruptions offer some insight about what that loss could portend.
In Argentina, regional teacher strikes were so common between 1988 and 2014 that primary students in some regions of the country missed an average of 88 days of school over the course of their primary-school education, according to a 2019 paper published by the Journal of Labor Economics and co-authored by Alexander Willén, a professor of economics at the Norwegian School of Economics in Bergen, Norway.
Those students attained less education, accrued fewer skills, and, as adults, had higher rates of unemployment than students who were in districts without teacher strikes. The impact was greater on younger students and those from poorer families.
When they reached the ages of 30 to 40, the men earned 3.2% less and the women 1.9% less than those who weren’t affected by strikes during their school years, according to the paper.
Parents—usually mothers—were forced out of the workforce to care for children when schools closed. That later drove down their wages. The children of the students affected by the strike also fared less well in school.
“Since short-run results of the pandemic seem to be aligned very well, there is a case for assuming school closings may have similar impact in the long run on effects on wages," Dr. Willén said.
Globally, full and partial school closures lasted an average of 224 days during the first 21 months of the pandemic, according to the December 2021 joint report by UNESCO, UNICEF and the World Bank. School closures generally lasted longer in low and middle-income countries than in high-income countries.
Many students in the U.S. fell behind by between three and six months, according to a national assessment test analyzed by a collaborative of researchers at Harvard University, the American Institutes for Research, Dartmouth College and the school-testing non profit NWEA . Children in many countries in Asia and the southern part of the world lost the equivalent of between one and two years, according to the joint World Bank report.
“Because disruption to education was uneven, the consequences will be too,’’ said Dr. Jaime Saavedra, who leads the Education Global Practice at the World Bank Group.
Generally, each year of education adds about 10% to lifetime earnings, Dr. Saavedra said. The current generation of students in low- and middle-income countries is projected to lose an average $975 in annual income, or $11 trillion in lifetime earnings in present value, according to the joint report.
“If you have more inequality of opportunity between countries, if you see a larger gap in education, in human capital, between the rich and the rest, that creates the potential for social instability," Dr. Saavedra said. “This is a silent crisis, you don’t see this instability today but you may see it in the future."
To help children overcome these setbacks, Dr. Saavedra champions an approach of first assessing learning loss, then increasing remedial education with small-group tutoring sessions over the course of a longer school year.
In the U.S. much of the concern around children is focused on damage to their mental health from the repeated and ongoing stress caused by the pandemic. The impact is already clear: The proportion of emergency-room visits for mental-health reasons, as compared to all others, in 2020 increased by 24% among children ages 5-11 and 31% among those 12-17, compared with the previous year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Among adolescent girls, visits for eating disorders doubled and visits for tic disorders tripled in 2020 from the year before, the CDC said.
Extrapolating from that, roughly 5% of girls in that age group suffered from eating disorders like anorexia nervosa and bulimia, said Evelyn Attia, the medical director at the center for eating disorders at Columbia University. The likely culprit: isolation and extended time on social media and Zoom.
In a generation, “we may see more adult women with some of the secondary effects," from eating disorders, such as brittle bones, she said.
One in three children affected by Hurricane Katrina was suffering from “serious emotional disturbance" five years after the storm, said Dr. David Abramson, who followed 1,000 households of families affected by it. That group included about 400 children who ranged from from newborns to age 13 at the time of the storm and translates to a five fold increase over the national average.
Dr. Abramson, a professor at NYU’s School of Global Public Health, said that if children experience COVID-related trauma such as the death of a parent, a major economic loss or a significant bout of Covid-related illness, they may be vulnerable at three pinch points in their lives.
The first will be in three to five years when the reality of the permanence of the trauma settles in. The second will come in their twenties when they have a harder time reaching the milestones of adulthood like buying a home or finding a long-term partner. The third will follow in their 50s, when they become more prone to diseases such as schizophrenia and diabetes.
He compared the impact of the pandemic to The Great Depression because in both cases the economic fallout blanketed the nation but was particularly destructive across some groups.
“Kids in specific neighborhoods and socio-economic classes definitely suffered in similar ways," he said.
For students who are not adversely affected, the pandemic likely has a silver lining, said Laura Clary, a researcher at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School for Public Health.
Dr. Clary interviewed 151 students in the Baltimore Public Schools last year and found that about half viewed the pandemic as either a neutral or positive experience. Students slept more and had more time to spend with family and pursue hobbies. They faced less bullying and academic stress, she said.
By overcoming something difficult, they may grow more resilient, Dr. Clary said. Increasing access to mental-health counseling in schools will also be important to help students who are still struggling.
“Resilience is like a rubber band," she said. “If you use it, it makes you stronger and you can develop the skills that allow you to navigate new situations later in life."