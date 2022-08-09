How the covid pandemic will follow today’s kids into adulthood

In the U.S. much of the concern around children is focused on damage to their mental health from the repeated and ongoing stress caused by the pandemic. The impact is already clear: The proportion of emergency-room visits for mental-health reasons, as compared to all others, in 2020 increased by 24% among children ages 5-11 and 31% among those 12-17, compared with the previous year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.