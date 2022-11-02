How the KFD vaccine is made and tested

The general principle, that the approved vaccine cannot exceed the number of passages in the vaccine tested in human studies, is spelt out in several regulatory documents. For instance, a chapter in the Indian Pharmacopoeia, called “General Requirements" for vaccines, says, “Unless otherwise justified and authorised, in the production of a final lot of vaccine, the number of passages of a virus…from the master seed lot shall not exceed that used for production of the vaccine shown in clinical studies to be satisfactory with respect to safety and efficacy." The Indian Pharmacopoeia contains the official standards which all drugs and vaccines sold in the country are supposed to follow.