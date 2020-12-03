Subscribe
How the U.K. beat the U.S. and Europe to a covid-19 vaccine
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reaches out during a virtual press conference on the coronavirus pandemic at 10 Downing Street in central London.

How the U.K. beat the U.S. and Europe to a covid-19 vaccine

6 min read . 03:22 PM IST Jenny Strasburg , Drew Hinshaw , Bojan Pancevski , The Wall Street Journal

Country’s top medicines watchdog approved a shot by Pfizer and BioNTech, as it prepares to strike out on its own after Brexit

Britain’s first-in-the-West authorization of a Covid-19 vaccine thrusts its little-known medicines watchdog into the global spotlight—weeks before the U.K.’s split from the European Union adds to the regulator’s responsibilities.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency signed off Wednesday on a vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and Germany’s BioNTech SE, setting in motion its rollout in the U.K. It reached a decision ahead of higher-profile watchdogs, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.

