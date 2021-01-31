Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Science >Health >How the U.K. Became World Leader in Sequencing the Coronavirus Genome
How the U.K. Became World Leader in Sequencing the Coronavirus Genome

How the U.K. Became World Leader in Sequencing the Coronavirus Genome

6 min read . 02:35 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

U.S. is catching up but most countries are way behind; Britain alerted world to new variant

Every week across the U.K., a fleet of courier trucks ferries chilled waste material from half a million Covid-19 tests to a genome-sequencing facility in Cambridgeshire, eastern England.

The daily operation is part of a Covid-19 surveillance system that has made the U.K. the world’s leading sequencer of the coronavirus genome and helped it to spot a more contagious, and possibly more deadly, variant of the virus that in most countries would have long gone unnoticed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.