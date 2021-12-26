How the virus enters heart, brain, other organs to cause long Covid, study shows

Coronavirus can spread from the airways to the heart, brain and other organs which is the primary reason why many experience long Covid, a new study found. The findings by the US National Institutes of Health have been described as the most comprehensive so far about the persistence of the virus in the body and brain, news agency Bloomberg reported.

It takes time in getting rid of the virus completely and, in the meantime, the virus travels from one organ to another and that is why long Covid sufferers complain of symptoms affecting organs beyond the respiratory system, the study said.

The scientists also found that persistent SARS-CoV-2 RNA in multiple parts of the body, including regions throughout the brain, for as long as 230 days following symptom onset.

How it was studied?

For the study, the researchers extensively studied samples of tissues taken during autopsies on 44 patients who died after contracting the coronavirus during the first year of the pandemic.

In contrast to other Covid autopsy research, the NIH team’s post-mortem tissue collection was more comprehensive and typically occurred within about a day of the patient’s death.

Scientists also used a variety of tissue preservation techniques to detect and quantify viral levels, as well as grow the virus collected from multiple tissues, including lung, heart, small intestine and adrenal gland from deceased Covid patients during their first week of illness.

“Our results collectively show that while the highest burden of SARS-CoV-2 is in the airways and lung, the virus can disseminate early during infection and infect cells throughout the entire body, including widely throughout the brain," the authors said.

This is remarkably important work

“This is remarkably important work," said Ziyad Al-Aly, director of the clinical epidemiology center at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System in Missouri, who has led separate studies into the long-term effects of Covid-19. “For a long time now, we have been scratching our heads and asking why long Covid seems to affect so many organ systems. This paper sheds some light, and may help explain why long Covid can occur even in people who had mild or asymptomatic acute disease."

The findings haven’t yet been reviewed by independent scientists, and are mostly based on data gathered from fatal Covid cases, not patients with long Covid or “post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2," as it’s also called.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.