How this bad cholesterol increases risk of heart disease, study explains

Much like LDL cholesterol, lipoprotein(a) cholesterol may deposit and build up in the walls of blood vessels, thus increasing a person's risk of a heart attack or stroke.
High levels of lipoprotein(a), a type of "bad" cholesterol, is likely to be linked to 18-20% increased risk of heart disease for those who have hypertension, a new study has revealed.
"We found that among people with hypertension who have never experienced a stroke or heart attack before, lipoprotein(a) seems to increase the risk of cardiovascular disease and risk of a major cardiovascular event like a heart attack or stroke," stated the lead author of the study Rishi Rikhi, M.D., M.S., a cardiovascular medicine fellow at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
The study was published in Hypertension, a journal of the American Heart Association
How do Lipoproteins increase risk of heart disease?
Previous studies have shown, the risk of cardiovascular disease is higher for those who have hypertension and lipid imbalance, or dyslipidemia. Now the new study adds, there is less information on how lipoprotein(a) further increases the risk of cardiovascular disease for people who have hypertension.
Lipoproteins, which are made up of protein and fat, carry cholesterol through the blood. The subtypes of lipoproteins include low-density lipoprotein (LDL), high-density lipoprotein (HDL) and lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a). Much like LDL cholesterol, lipoprotein(a) cholesterol may deposit and build up in the walls of blood vessels, thus increasing a person's risk of a heart attack or stroke.
For the research, the team used health data from the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA) study, an ongoing community-based study in the U.S. of subclinical cardiovascular disease--meaning the disease is discovered before there are clinical signs and symptoms.
"We found that the overwhelming amount of cardiovascular risk in this diverse population appears to be due to hypertension," Rikhi said.
"Additionally, individuals with hypertension had even higher cardiovascular risk when lipoprotein(a) was elevated. The fact that lipoprotein(a) appears to modify the relationship between hypertension and cardiovascular disease is interesting, and suggests important interactions or relationships for hypertension, lipoprotein(a) and cardiovascular disease, and more research is needed."
American Heart Association pointed out that everyone can improve their cardiovascular health by eating healthy food, being physically active, not smoking, getting enough sleep, maintaining a healthy weight, and controlling cholesterol, blood sugar and blood pressure levels.