How this country is beating Covid-19 despite 600,000 new cases each day

The unorthodox approach is typical of Korea’s response to the pandemic, which has been prescient from the beginning. The country pioneered the use of quick testing and high-tech contact tracing early on, using lessons learned from previous epidemics. While it’s seen more than 8 million cases since the start of 2020, Korea has never locked down and managed to overcome a slow start to vaccination by looking beyond those first shots to prioritize supplies of boosters, which have been targeted at the elderly.