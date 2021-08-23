How to calculate Delta-variant risks for children this fall

Drorit Beckman, a parent to boys ages 7 and 9, says her risk calculus has changed over the past month. Earlier in the pandemic, she was more worried that her children might transmit Covid-19 to their great-grandmother or another adult, says the 41-year-old in Hillsdale, N.J. Now she is more worried about the risks to her children’s own health. “With the Delta variant, it’s a different ballgame," she says. “Now it’s all about the kids. Early on it was all about the adults."

