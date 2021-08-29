How to deal with stress in your life: Embrace it

When we practice acceptance—and believe me, it does take practice—we don’t suppress our difficult emotions or bury them in a front of forced positivity. We don’t attempt to control the situation by trying to fix the unfixable. And we don’t fall down a rabbit hole of despair. Instead, we deal clearheadedly with our situation, and we remember that even in life’s toughest moments there is often some good, even if it’s simply a lesson to be learned.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}