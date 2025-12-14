Gut health: Try these seven foods to charge up your digestive system and improve overall health

Gut health is a highly underrated aspect of a person’s overall well-being. A healthy gut and efficient digestive system can keep a person hale and hearty, while an unhealthy gut can cause serious physical and mental ailments.

Thankfully, there are several products available in the market that aid in keeping your digestive tract smooth and your gut well functioning. Some of these items can even help you lose weight. Let us have a look at some of the foods that help maintain a healthy gut and assist in weight loss.

Avocados Fast gaining popularity around the globe, avocados are rich in potassium and healthy fats. They provide a feeling of fullness, thereby curbing constant hunger pangs, and keep your digestive system strong.

Whole grains Fibre is an essential component for a healthy gut and digestive system. That is why whole grains, with extra fibre, are a far more preferable option to refined flour. Grains like oats, barley and wheat also contain antioxidants and micronutrients. These foods also promote good bacteria, causing your gut to stay in good shape.

Yoghurt One of the best sources of probiotics, yoghurt can help in countering conditions like bloating, gas, constipation and diarrhoea. The microorganisms contained in yoghurt are very useful for the smooth functioning of the gut.

Bananas Another very good source of fibre, bananas are also rich in inulin, a substance that promotes good bacteria in the gut. Other nutrients in this fruit are vitamin B12 and pectin, the latter being especially good for controlling cholesterol and regulating bowel function. Antacid properties are another positive aspect of bananas.

Brussel sprouts These sprouts contain two very beneficial components. One is fibre, which boosts good bacteria in the gut, and the other is sulfur compounds that fight bad bacteria. This combination makes these sprouts the perfect food for a healthy gut.

Leafy green vegetables Vegetables like spinach, fenugreek and mustard leaves are full of vitamins, minerals and fibre. These vegetables also help in reducing obesity, controlling blood pressure and lowering the risk of heart ailments.

Ginger Ginger has multiple benefits. It is anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antifungal and antioxidant. On top of that, it also activates digestive enzymes to facilitate better digestion.

