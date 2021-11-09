How to fix India’s creaking health infra

This can lead to an unnecessary spike in the government expenditure that could have been directed more productively elsewhere. Additionally, the performance of such a scheme is largely dependent on the Centre-state partnership. Strains in the partnership may result in an inadequate provision of this centralized scheme by the state. The other rather facile step taken by the government was a tight control over drug prices and caps on retail pricing in 2018. Given that 70% of the total individual expenditure goes for buying medicines for non-hospitalized treatment, this was a populist measure that was strongly supported by most people. However, it has been counter-productive as studies have shown. This compromises our long-term health goals and access to modern drugs and technologies. Given the fiscal deficits and poor tax collection, it is a simplistic way out that targets a vulnerable drugs and pharmaceutical sector. There is indeed no substitute for a large investment in healthcare facilities including hospitals, research institutions, diagnostic laboratories and healthcare workers.