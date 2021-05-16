Subscribe
Home >Science >Health >How to handle your re-entry anxiety as the pandemic recedes

How to handle your re-entry anxiety as the pandemic recedes

Premium
Folks are worried about how to stay safe while socializing; how to discuss their comfort level with loved ones or manage pressure from others to do something they’re not yet ready to do
6 min read . 05:29 PM IST Elizabeth Bernstein, The Wall Street Journal

Nervous about going out into the world again? Here are tips from a neuroscientist, a therapist, a behavioral scientist and a psychologist

A lot of people have been asking me the same question lately: How can I cope with my re-entry anxiety?

Folks are worried about how to stay safe while socializing; how to discuss their comfort level with loved ones or manage pressure from others to do something they’re not yet ready to do; how to deal with other people they encounter when they’re out and about. Some are concerned that their lives will become too busy or frantic again. Many say their worry doesn’t even have a specific focus—it’s become an all-encompassing, global anxiety.

