How to make education an investment after college
Dedicating resources to learning practical and purposeful new skills can help ward off dementia and advance your career
To stay mentally sharp as you age, make sure to continue dedicated learning well beyond your college years.
In one example of the importance of dedicated learning, more than six million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Researchers have found about 40% of Alzheimer’s is preventable. Strategies to ward off dementia include getting more sleep, exercising and eating a healthy diet to maintain brain health, said Rudolph Tanzi, a Harvard Medical School professor of neurology and co-author of “The Healing Self."
Learning is another key strategy.
Even people who don’t have Alzheimer’s show cognitive changes with aging, so it is important to keep learning to keep your brain healthy, said Yaakov Stern, professor of neuropsychology at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons. In a recent paper, Prof. Stern and other researchers wrote that greater engagement in intellectual leisure activities, such as taking classes and going to concerts, was associated with reduced cognitive decline.
Another benefit of learning new ideas and skills is that it may better position you to switch jobs by making you more marketable, career coaches said. Using your brain is like using muscles, the stronger it gets with appropriate use, said Daniel Amen, psychiatrist and author of the forthcoming book “Change Your Brain Every Day."
“The more we learn the more we can learn," said Dr. Amen.
Generally the more time you can spend learning, the better. But don’t become fixated on attending a certain number of lectures or reading a set number of books, said Prof. Stern. Instead, try to engage in the activities you enjoy and stick with them over time.
Choose activities or skills that involve multiple brain regions and processes to get the biggest benefit from continuous learning, said Dr. Amen.
Cooking is an activity that involves planning ahead to buy the necessary ingredients, following recipe instructions, paying attention to cooking times and performing fine motor skills, such as chopping and mincing, he said.
Keeping learning fun and feeling successful at it are essential to making it a lifelong habit, he said. One strategy is to break up coursework into smaller chunks. If you’re learning to play guitar, first memorize the names of the guitar parts, then learn the chords, and then practice a few finger exercises, for example, said Dr. Amen.
Trying to motivate yourself through guilt isn’t helpful, he said. Replace the word “should" with “it is my goal to" or “I want to." This helps you feel more empowered to keep going, said Dr. Amen.
You don’t need to spend a fortune or study quantum physics to get a brain boost. Trying unfamiliar activities including brushing your teeth with the opposite hand than you typically brush or driving home using an alternate path can help keep your brain healthy, researchers said.
James Vermillion, a financial planner in Lexington, Ky., recommends clients dive into a new subject by building their own syllabus of blogs, books and papers. Begin by joining the community for your topic of interest in Reddit, he said. If you want to learn more about jazz, join the jazz subreddit. Many Reddit communities have in-depth FAQs that feature a “best of," including free resources, he said.
Courses taught online on platforms such as Teachable and Mighty Networks can be an affordable way to learn skills from others, he said. For more traditional coursework, one might find Udemy or Coursera more suitable, said Mr. Vermillion.
Many local libraries provide free subscriptions to online courses as part of their membership services, and they also often hold in-person adult education classes, said Leibel Sternbach, a financial adviser in Melville, N.Y.
“There really isn’t anything you can’t learn on YouTube," said Mr. Sternbach.
Learning and earning a certification or degree may help your career. How much it helps (if it helps at all) depends on factors including your profession, the requirements of a prospective employer and the quality of the coursework, career coaches said.
Certification programs or coursework can be a way for employees to stand out from their colleagues, said Rita Kakati-Shah, a career coach in New York City.
For instance, attaining a project management professional, or PMP, certification could boost salary by 5% to 25% for someone in that field, particularly in a job search, said Karen Silins, a career coach in Kansas City, Mo.
An employee who believes in lifelong learning shows self-motivation and that they can be coached, said Ms. Silins. Such employees will likely be hard workers and understand they don’t have all the answers, she said.
Proficiency with data and analysis, or communication and presentation skills, are all examples of in-demand upskilling that are valuable to employers, said Ms. Kakati-Shah.
“Employees who enjoy lifelong learning are more likely to gel with their employers and be seen as ambitious," said Ms. Kakati-Shah.