How to make telehealth services easier—and more accessible—for everyone

Health systems want to increase access to telemedicine for disadvantaged groups, such as nonwhite, poor and rural patients. Mass General Brigham’s patient portal is now available in six languages. At clinics in underserved neighborhoods around Boston, a bilingual coordinator encourages patients to register for the portal and teaches them how to navigate the portal and participate in virtual medical visits. For those without devices, navigators have 2,000 cellular-enabled iPads to lend. And for those who have a device but a poor internet connection, there are plans for coordinators to eventually lend mobile hot spots, devices that would provide cellular-based internet service to a patient’s home.