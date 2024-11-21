How to maximize the surprising upsides to aging

What’s different about dealing with mental illness as an older person compared with when you’re younger?

Some people have psychiatric disorders and they’re less likely to receive treatment than younger people are, in part because of these stereotypes that old people are just miserable. There was a longstanding belief in psychiatry and psychology that it was more difficult to treat older people, that it was harder for them to learn new things, so it would be harder for them to respond to, say, cognitive behavioral therapies. There has now been a lot of research into that very question and it’s not the case—older people do respond to both cognitive and behavioral kinds of interventions and pharmaceutical ones. They’re less likely to be referred for treatment and less likely to actually be able to access that treatment and benefit from it.