How to prepare for the next pandemic

The second cause of concern is on the booster dose. Booster doses are given to those who have taken the vaccine but as time goes by, the protection provided by the original shot begins to wane. This must be the case with large proportions of the population who have taken the vaccine more than a year ago. However, here, we have done very poorly. While the world wide average for those who have taken a booster shot is 24%, in India, not even 2% of the population has been given a booster. This leaves a huge chunk of the population vulnerable.