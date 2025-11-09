How to prevent employee burnout: Life coach suggests 6 tips for leaders to create a mentally healthy workplace

Burnout is a common issue in the workplace, where people often feel overwhelmed by endless deadlines, multiple responsibilities, and a desire to achieve more. When we become overly invested in our jobs, work can start to define our entire identity. Think about the last time you felt truly engaged and satisfied at work. If you're struggling to remember, it may be time to change your perspective. Burnout often occurs when there is a gap between what we want to achieve and how we perform, guiding leaders to understand the importance of maintaining a healthy mindset in building strong organisations. It focuses on creating a workplace that not only expects productivity but also cares for the well-being of its employees.

How to create a mentally healthy workplace? Following are the six key lessons for creating a mentally healthy workplace. In this environment, employees can not only work but also thrive:

1. See the person behind the role Awareness is key to preventing burnout, more than any standard Human Resources program. When people forget their identity beyond their job title, burnout is likely to happen. To effect this change, leaders should promote mindfulness in the workplace.

Try adding quick mindfulness exercises to your daily routine. “For example, you could do a five-minute guided meditation before meetings or use the 7-11 breathing technique, where you inhale for seven counts and exhale for eleven,” Life Coach Hemant Lawanghare tells Health Shots. These brief moments can help your mind relax and refocus, leading to better decision-making.

Regular check-ins can be very helpful. Asking simple questions like "What made me happy this week?" or "What drained my energy?" enables leaders to adjust their workloads and meeting schedules to support their team better. Being aware of these feelings builds emotional strength, and developing this habit can help bring clarity to busy work environments.

2. Focus on being emotionally present As leaders become more aware, they should focus on building emotional presence. This means leading with empathy instead of pressure. "Slight, thoughtful actions can improve the emotional atmosphere at work", shares the life coach. For example, spend the first two minutes of a conversation listening carefully. This practice helps team members feel connected and valued.

Recognising and appreciating small acts of kindness can improve morale at work. Holding 'learning and healing circles' after challenges can help employees relax, reflect, and connect. Leaders who demonstrate emotional strength, like bamboo that bends but remains rooted, offer support that helps others feel secure and stable. This encourages everyone to be resilient as well.

3. Growth and conversation Leading with a coaching attitude, instead of giving orders, helps create stronger connections and increased engagement. When we focus on developing people rather than just tracking performance, trust grows and relationships become stronger.

To foster a coaching culture, transform tasks into meaningful conversations. Instead of giving commands, ask open-ended questions, such as, "What outcome would make you feel fulfilled?" “Ending meetings with a commitment can create a sense of purpose and responsibility,” says the expert. Encouraging peer coaching across departments is particularly effective for younger workers, such as Gen Z, who value recognition and autonomy in their roles.

4. Serve people, not just profit A sound workplace system prioritises employees' emotional well-being. Stress can arise from both the amount of work and the way it is organised. When workplace structures prioritise the human experience, the benefits extend beyond simply improving efficiency.

Leaders should utilise technology to support employee performance, rather than to monitor it. “They can introduce weekly '1% improvement' challenges for teams to find small changes that make work easier,” suggests the life coach. Meetings can be brief sessions to keep everyone focused and energised while boosting productivity.

5. Shift your mindset on stress Burnout often comes from outdated beliefs that link stress to poor performance. Changing your perspective can completely alter this view. “For younger workers, it is essential to shift from viewing stress as a burden to seeing it as an opportunity for growth,” explains the expert. This change not only reduces pressure but also creates a more engaged workforce.

Leaders can encourage purposeful thinking by getting teams to think about the 'why' behind their tasks. A positive mindset enables teams to learn from mistakes rather than blaming each other. Adaptive thinking promotes curiosity and flexibility. Creative thinking can happen through monthly brainstorming sessions where everyone’s ideas are welcome.

6. Workplaces with universal balance Leaders can create policies that recognise shared responsibilities. For example, establish digital detox areas and offer flexible work schedules for caregivers. “These changes can help improve work-life balance,” says Hemant Lawanghare. Additionally, encouraging local discussions can raise global awareness and build empathy in cultural exchanges. This, in turn, helps foster a sense of community and a sense of belonging.

For Generation Z, being aware of social and environmental issues is essential. They want to support causes that matter and seek meaning in how their work impacts the planet and society.