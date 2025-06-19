How to stay fit: 5 habits every busy professional can make time for

When it comes to following a healthy lifestyle and getting fitter, most advice out there can feel overwhelming—strict diets, long workouts, or routines that just do not fit into a busy schedule. With hectic days and endless to-do lists, sticking to such plans becomes tough. And what happens next? We give up and go back to our old, unhealthy habits. But does staying healthy always have to be so complicated? Maybe not.

Fitness trainer Shwetambari Shetty recently took to her Instagram handle to share some simple yet powerful habits that are easy to include in daily life. No extremes, no pressure—just small, doable steps that can help you feel fitter, stronger, and healthier over time without overcomplicating life.

How to get fit and strong? Here are 5 easy-to-incorporate ways into your daily life to get fitter and stronger:

1. Walk more One of the easiest ways to keep your body healthy and active every day is by walking. You do not even need equipment or a gym—just step out of your house. "Walking just 20 minutes a day can boost your immune system, improve brain health, and even help your body detox naturally," says Shwetambari. Try walking while taking calls, after meals, or during breaks in your day. Not only does it help you stay active, but it also clears your mind and reduces stress.

2. Strength train regularly Strength training is not just for athletes or gym-goers. It can be as simple as bodyweight exercises like squats, push-ups, and planks. The goal is to build lean muscle and support overall body strength. "Muscle protects your joints, boosts your metabolism, and helps regulate blood sugar," she adds. "Aim for two to three days a week. More is great, but three is fantastic." Plus, strength training keeps your metabolism revved up even when you are resting, supporting weight loss.

3. Think of food as fuel You are what you eat, so you have to make sure that you are eating well. Focus on nourishing your body with whole, real foods. “Include protein to repair muscles, veggies for essential nutrients, and don’t skip carbs because they are your main source of energy," says Shwetambari. The key is balance and quality. The better you fuel your body, the better it will perform and recover. And once you start eating a healthy diet, you will notice that your cravings will also decrease.

Add protein to your daily meal.

4. Eat with intention Mindless eating can lead to bloating, discomfort, and consuming more than you need. That is why it is important to eat mindfully. Mindful eating is about paying attention, slowing down, enjoying your food, and recognizing when you are full. "It can help you eat less and feel better," shares Shwetambari. So, slow down, chew your food properly, and notice how your body feels to reduce the risk of overeating.