How to stay on top of your health from home during covid-19

For example, colonoscopies, which have dropped dramatically during the pandemic, are considered the gold standard for detecting colon cancer. David A. Greenwald, president of the American College of Gastroenterology and director of clinical gastroenterology and endoscopy at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, says colonoscopies are “as safe now as always," with new measures such as additional personal protective equipment for clinicians and pre-procedure Covid testing for patients. And following scheduling guidelines—for some, a colonoscopy every five years is advised—is especially important for those at higher risk due to family history or the presence of certain polyps in previous screenings.