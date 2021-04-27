How vaccines tackle mutants of the virus

How vaccines tackle mutants of the virus9 min read . 10:42 PM IST
All vaccines may not work equally well against all variants, but crucially they can keep people alive. Take the jab.
India is undergoing a massive vaccination effort in the midst of a devastating rise in reported daily cases and deaths. While the main cause of the rise in cases is yet to be determined, epidemiological and virological data point to the rise of new variants of concern being a major contributing factor.
This year, we have been hearing about how many variants of concern of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes covid-19, have arisen through mutations. We have also been hearing about how some of these variants, including B.1351 (first identified in South Africa), P.1 (identified in Brazil), and B.1.617 (identified in India and referred to as “double mutant"), are spreading and leading to immune escape.
