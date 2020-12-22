How worrisome is this UK coronavirus variant?

SF: This is the big concern, but here’s what we know. This latest variant evolved with 17 mutations. Eight of these occurred in the part of the virus that’s targeted in the vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, as well as the shot in development by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford and many other companies. The working hypothesis of how this variant evolved is that it came from a chronically infected, immunocompromised patient who was treated with human convalescent plasma to protect against Covid-19. This gave the virus plenty of time to evolve in a way to allow it to grow despite the immune protection provided by the plasma. The problem is, that may also make it less sensitive to our current vaccines, given that the plasma therapy likely contained antibodies similar to those induced by the vaccines. Luckily, this is a relatively easy question to answer using blood from vaccinated individuals and laboratory experiments that look at how effectively this blood can kill the new variant. Also, given the high level of efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, a reduction from the 95% we have seen so far to even 60% or 70% would still mean a very good level of protection. Also, vaccine trials underway by AstraZeneca and Novavax Inc. include large numbers of subjects in Britain and can directly answer this question in the next few weeks. The U.K. rollout of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine will allow a similar analysis.