How Your Dog or Cat Could Help Speed Up Your Health Tests

D’Abbraccio says his staff read the results on computers while caring for animals instead of waiting around in the lab. The fast turnaround on test results means pets don’t need to be hospitalized meanwhile, which can cost hundreds of dollars. “I get a faster clinical judgment on the patient, which then in the end decreases my client’s bills, because the animal’s not waiting here for days for tests. I get results before lunch."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}