HPV vaccination: Is one dose enough for girls? Should males get this vaccine? Is it safe? Doctors answer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Programme in Ajmer, Rajasthan, at 11:30 am on Saturday, February 28. The drive, which will take place across all States and Union Territories, will target girls aged 14 years.

Here's all you need to know about the government's HPV vaccination nationwide programme:

1. Gardisil or Cervavac: Which HPV vaccine is government providing? Sharing details of the nationwide HPV Vaccination programme, the government said it will use a single shot of the Gardasil vaccine to vaccinate adolescent girls.

Gardasil is a quadrivalent HPV vaccine that protects against HPV types 16 and 18 (which cause cervical cancer), as well as types 6 and 11.

The Indian government is not yet providing Cervavac since there's no "long-standing data available to substantiate the effectiveness and immunity response of its one dose, says Dr Mani Kapur.

2. Who's eligible to get HPV vaccine? Experts say that any girl or woman aged between nine and 45 years is eligible to get vaccinated against HPV infection.

Dr Rachita Munjal, Director, Fertility & IVF, Cloudnine hospital, Gurgaon, said the ideal group to receive this vaccine is 9- to 14-year-old girls. She explained that it is at this age that the vaccine provides “the best immunity and cancer prevention.”

She said, "15 to 26 years is a catch-up vaccine period and beyond 27-40 years is an individual-based decision." She said the vaccine does not prevent women who have already been exposed to the HPV virus, but taking a shot could provide some protection from other types of the virus.

Meanwhile, Dr Mani Kapur, Vice-President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Janakpuri, also said that women who are sexually active can take the HPV vaccine shot because even if they have been exposed to a certain type of HPV virus, the vaccine could still protect them from other types.

3. Who can get HPV vaccine for free? The government is providing free vaccination to girls of 14 years of age across all States and Union Territories.

4. Do children need parents' consent? Yes, the government has specifically stated that free vaccination will be voluntary, and informed consent from parents/guardians will be obtained prior to administration.

5. Where can I get it for free? The vaccine will be provided free of cost at designated Government health facilities. According to a government press release, vaccination will be conducted at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (Primary Health Centres), Community Health Centres, Sub-District and District Hospitals as well as Government Medical Colleges and Hospitals.

6. Why is India giving only one dose of the HPV vaccine/Is one dose of HPV vaccine enough? Dr Mani Kapur said there are "latest guidelines", stating that only one dose of Gardasil is sufficient for girls aged 14. They don't need another dose later in life, she clarified.

The doctor, however, said that in case of Cervavac -- India's first indigenously developed HPV vaccine by the Serum Institute of India — it's recommended to get two doses with a gap of six months.

Dr Mani Kapur recalled her conversation with a specialist at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital regarding the single-dose HPV vaccination strategy for adolescents (nine to 14 years)

She said the specialist told her that in “emerging countries like India, there's a large population of girls...So even one dose of vaccination provides a very good, strong and durable immune response because the age is such that the immunity levels are high, and even one shot is good for all these age groups of females.”

She noted that in emerging countries like India, "the affordability is low, the susceptibility is high, and immunity of these girls at this age is also high."

"So, the [government's] drive is for these females of nine to 14 years and giving them only one shot," she said.

7. How safe is HPV vaccine? What are the side effects? Experts told Mint that there are no side effects or allergic reactions to the HPV vaccines, except for minor pain, swelling, or redness at the injection site. They refuted claims that the HPV vaccine causes infertility or early menopause.

"They are absolutely safe vaccines. They do not have any side effects. Only some reported side effects, such as pain, swelling at the injection site, mild fever, headache,...these are minor side effects but nothing major," Dr Munjal said.

8. Is the HPV vaccine available for males in India? Dr Mani Kapur and Dr Rachita Munjal both said that HPV vaccine are also available for males. "Males do get infected with HPV...the Gardasil vaccine works for males as well, Dr Mani Kapur said.

She added that the HPV vaccine is recommended for males because the infection could be sexually transmitted to them and cause genital warts, anal cancer, penile cancer and throat and mouth cancer.

"The vaccine reduces viral transmission," she said.

9. Price of Gardasil 4 in private hospitals In the open market, quadrivalent Gardasil-4 is a two-dose vaccine – each costing ₹3,927 – for girls below 15 years. For those above 15 years, three doses of the vaccine are required. Gardasil-4 vaccine is manufactured by MSD India.