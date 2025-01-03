China is experiencing a rise in human metapneumovirus infections, particularly in children under 14. HMPV poses risks, especially to vulnerable populations, and preventive measures are recommended.

Rising cases of infections, including those caused by human metapneumovirus (HMPV), have rung alarms in China. The government administration is stepping up its screening, detection, and isolation protocols to deal with unknown pathogens.

China has reported rising cases of human metapneumovirus, especially under the age of 14 in northern provinces, the news agency Reuters reported, citing officials.

The Chinese government is piloting a monitoring system for pneumonia of unknown origin to avoid lower levels of preparedness five years ago during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Reuters, the hMPV cases have increased in China. The country is also at risk of the spread of other infectious disease like rhinovirus. Here are all the details about the virus.

HMPV: About the virus The virus can cause upper and lower respiratory diseases in people of all ages. However, young children, older adults, and people with weak immune systems are particularly vulnerable to it. HMPV was discovered in 2001.

HMPV China: What are its symptoms? According to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus symptoms are similar to that of other viral infections common during winter season. Here are the most significant symptoms of HMPV virus in China.

-Cought, fever, nasal congestion, shortness of breath.

-Clinical symptoms of the infection may aggravate and lead to problems like bronchitis or pneumonia and are similar to other viruses that cause upper and lower respiratory infections.

-Incubation period of the infection is three to six days, ie people may see its symptoms three to six days after getting infected.

-The duration of the illness may vary depending upon its severity.

HMPV outbreak in China: Prevention of the infection -Wash hands with soap whenever you come home.

-Avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

-Maintain some distance with people who are sick. In case you are feeling symptoms similar to that of the virus, maintain isolation.

-People should cover their hands and mouth while sneezing.

-Avoid sharing their cups and eating utensils with others