A new virus has raised concerned in China. The infections caused by human metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been reported in the country as the administration steps up screening, detection, and isolation protocols to deal with unknown pathogens. Videos shared on social media showed an alarming situation in hospitals, with waiting rooms overcrowded with patients wearing masks. Some videos emerged where patients were seen coughing.

China has reported rising cases of HMPV, especially among those under 14 in northern provinces, Reuters reported, citing officials.

Steps taken by China Earlier on December 27, China's diseases control authority had said that it was piloting a monitoring system for pneumonia of unknown origin, with cases of some respiratory diseases expected to rise through the winter. An official statement indicated that data for acute respiratory diseases showed an increase in overall infections during the week of December 16 to 22, as reported by Reuters.

Kan Biao, an official, stated at a news conference that China is expected to face various respiratory infections during the winter and spring, Reuters reported. He added that the total number of cases this year is expected to be lower than last year's, although he did not provide further details.

What are the symptoms of HMPV? The common symptoms of HMPV are Cough, fever, nasal congestion, shortness of breath.

In addition to this, other clinical symptoms of the infection may aggravate and lead to problems like bronchitis or pneumonia.

The incubation period for the infection is typically three to six days, meaning individuals may begin to experience symptoms within this time frame after exposure.

-The duration of the illness can vary, depending on the severity of the infection.

Should India be worried? Currently, no reports of HMPV has been reported in India or any other countries expect for China. Also the severity of the virus is not known in China. However, it is recommended to follow basic precautions to prevent the spread of infection, such as washing hands with soap, avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands, maintaining distance from infected people, isolating if you have symptoms, covering your mouth and nose when sneezing, not sharing cups and utensils, and staying home when unwell.