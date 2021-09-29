A study has revealed that humans can probably live up to 130 years if healthcare and living standards improve. Researchers, writing in the Royal Society Open Science journal have found that from age 108 onwards, the probability of surviving each extra year is 50-50. However, with improved living conditions one could reach the age of 130 before 2100, the study said.

"There is strong evidence of an upper limit to the human lifespan of around 130 years. This event has a probability of less than one in a million and is highly unlikely to occur soon, though the increasing number of super- centenarians makes it possible that the maximum reported age at death will rise to 130 years during the present century," the researchers added.

The findings of the study said there is no limit to the human lifespan. The conclusions match similar statistical analyses done on datasets of the elderly.

During the initial analyses, the team analysed the International Database on Longevity, which covers more than 1,100 supercentenarians from 13 countries. Later, the researchers analysed the data from Italy on every person who was at least 105 between January 2009 and December 2015.

They concluded that more people would reach 130 as more people make it to supercentenarian status, increasing the chances of one becoming that one in a million.

At present, the oldest person on record is Frenchwoman Jeanne Calment, who died in 1997 at the confirmed age of 122. Calment's true age was the subject of some controversy, with claims of possible fraud, but in 2019 several experts said a review of the evidence confirmed her age.

The oldest verified living person in the world is Japan's Kane Tanaka, a comparatively youthful 118.

