Husband, wife die after liver transplant surgery; Pune hospital gets notice

The Maharashtra health department has issued a notice to a private hospital in Pune district after a couple died following liver transplant surgery, reported news agency PTI.

A woman who donated a part of her liver to her husband died days after he passed away, following the surgery at Sahyadri Hospital.

Deputy Director of Health Services Dr Nagnath Yempalle said on Sunday that Sahyadri Hospital was directed to submit all details pertaining to the transplant procedure by Monday.

"We have issued a notice to the hospital and sought details of the recipient and the donor, their video recordings, and the line of treatment. The hospital has been asked to furnish all the details by 10 am on Monday," he said.

The patient, identified as Bapu Komkar, and his wife Kamini, underwent surgeries at the hospital on August 15. The man’s health deteriorated after the transplant surgery, and he died on August 17.

Kamini developed an infection on August 21 and died during treatment.

Following the deaths, their family members alleged medical negligence and demanded an inquiry into the matter.

The hospital said the surgeries were conducted as per the standard medical protocols.

"We are fully cooperating in the investigation. We are committed to providing all necessary information and support to ensure a thorough review of this matter," the hospital said in a statement.

It further said the patient (Bapu Komkar) was a high-risk person with many complications.

"We deeply sympathise with the Komkar family in this time of immense loss. A living donor liver transplant is one of the most complex procedures, and in this case, the patient was a high-risk person with many complications," the hospital stated.

The hospital further stated that the family and the donor were fully counselled about surgical risks in advance. "The surgeries were carried out following standard medical protocols. Unfortunately, the recipient developed cardiogenic shock after the transplant and could not be revived despite all efforts."