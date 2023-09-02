Hyderabad reports spike in mysterious respiratory virus cases: Report1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 02:34 PM IST
Hyderabad sees a spike in mysterious respiratory virus cases with symptoms similar to adenovirus, influenza, and Swine Flu. No cause for alarm as the recovery rate is 100% within 5 days.
Over the past few weeks, Hyderabad has been witnessing a spike in mysterious respiratory virus cases with symptoms similar to adenovirus, influenza, and Swine Flu. So far, it is being observed that the virus is only affecting either children or adults with comorbid conditions, according to a report published by Hindustan Times.